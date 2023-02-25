A Mamelodi mother is demanding justice for her son who was hit in the head with the ba of a gun by a fellow student

The mother said that her 13-year-old son is lucky to be alive after he was assaulted by a 15-year-old student at Kutumela Moefi primary school

She claimed that her son was assaulted for no reason and is being threatened with death

TSHWANE - A 15-year-old student nearly killed a fellow student when he hit him in the head with a gun, severely injuring him in the head.

A 13-year-old student from Mamelodi was reportedly hit in the head with a gun. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Gun violence has become rampant in schools. Cases of students bringing guns to schools have been reported in many instances.

Mother demands justice for son assaulted by gun at school

According to Daily Sun, the 13-year-old boy's mother is demanding that the student who injured her son should face the full wrath of the law. The 41-year-old from Skierlik, in Mamelodi, said her baby boy was injured for no reason.

She revealed that her teenage son is lucky to be alive because his fellow student wanted to shoot him but the cartridge fell, so he hit him in the head. She said:

"The pupil tried to pull the trigger. Luckily, the carriage fell down. After that, he used the back of the firearm to hit my son in the head. My son was badly injured and so much blood was flowing from his head, even his shirt was full of blood."

The mother who is demanding justice for her son also called for the police to search for dangerous weapons in schools.

