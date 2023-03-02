A famous TikTok star known for her "church baddie" persona has released a new video where she dances modestly to "Kings Dead" by Kendrick Lamar and Future

Despite dressing more conservatively in this video, she still manages to get her audience "hyped for Christ"

The video has already amassed over 600K views and has received positive feedback from netizens who can't get enough of her content

Getting hype for Christ then she freaked it. @ingatoooo/TikTok

A church baddie getting hype for Christ

You can see the video below:

Netizens can't get enough of her

@Kuhley Kayla Motsa said:

"Baddie in Christ "

@Ricki added:

"Getting hyped before church"

@A newbie said:

"The little bounces, and then you continue getting jiggy"

@baharitalmama129 added:

"I love your videos "

@MangoUser659793 said:

"This should have been the dance choreo"

