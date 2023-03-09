Three siblings found their mother's old wigs and did a TikTok challenge to Forever (My Neck, My Back) by Tricks

The siblings each wore a different wig and added their own attitude and flavour to the choreography

Netizens loved the video and had a clear favourite from the group who was compared to Beyonce.

What do you do when you and your siblings are bored, but you find your mother's old wigs? You use them to dress up in a TikTok challenge, obviously. That's precisely what three family members did in a TikTok post, dancing to Forever (My Neck, My Back) by Tricks.

Each of them brought their flavour to the dance with the wig they were wearing.

The three siblings completed the challenge wearing their mom's wigs

You can watch the video below:

Netizens loved the video but had a clear favourite from the group

Every group needs a Beyonce; people knew her in this video.

Here are some of their suggestions:

@Kitty Meow Meow said:

"The last one is definitely the Beyonce of the group "

@Nangamso Puwani said:

"Last one is giving an entire performance ke sana"

@Litha_Magaqana said:

"The last one is my fighter, delivered to the T"

Mzansi woman slays 'Bhebha' dance challenge

In other news of people slaying dance challenges, Briefly News reported on a South African TikTokker who amazed people with her dancing. The lady got down to a hit amapiano song Bhebha which has been making waves on social media.

Netizens could not get enough of her vibe as she moved her hips and waist:

@ingad26 commented:

"This is it. The perfect one does exist."

