Two Sotho men took part in the Stimela dance challenge and absolutely slayed the trendy moves

The gents were carrying blankets and sticks as they performed the choreographed dance routine

Social media users loved how the vibey duo represented their culture while keeping up with trends

A dancing video of Sotho men warmed SA's heart. Image: @maveleinfinitykhoeli

A video of two men put a smile on thousands of social media users. They showed that they were proud of their Sotho heritage and recorded a clip of a dance challenge with their cultural blankets and sticks.

Sotho men dance to Stimela by 2Point1 ft Ntate Stunna & Nthabi Sings

The TikTok video was posted by @maveleinfinitykhoeli and got over 100 000 views in 24 hours. People enjoyed the gents' version of the viral dance challenge to 2Point1's hit song. The guys clearly love to get down because their TikTok page is full of fun dance videos.

Watch the duo representing their culture in the TikTok video below:

South Africans talk about the Sotho men's dance challenge

Local TikTok users can't get enough of dancing videos - this one was no different. The Sotho men got a lot of compliments in the comments section, and netizens demanded more videos from them.

@aliciamokoena61 said:

"Why did I think you are going to do the shoulder dance?"

@reshoketswe92 asked:

"Jersey number 66 can we get married? Even if we can have our wedding on the mountain."

@puncual mentioned:

"I love Lesotho nabantu bakhona especially abayana abaphayana."

@2jeany634 wrote:

"Ho monate hoba Mosotho."

@user44709000254012 commented:

"Keya lerata leya utlwa video tsa lona keya lirata hle."

@maradona091 added:

"Bo'Ntate zizo, nice dance."

@pulanepulane8 stated:

"Basotho ha batsebe ho bina kapa ho jaefa, ke eng nthoe haoweng."

Beautiful female Mathematics teacher goes TikTok viral for division lesson in Sesotho: "Very effective method"

Briefly News reported that one teacher conducted her Mathematics lesson in Sesotho so that her students could fully understand the concepts. The brainy lady posted the video on her TikTok page, filled with other clips of her lessons.

The gorgeous maths teacher caught SA TikTokkers' attention with her unique teaching style and went viral.

