Thabo Bester's escape from Magaung Correctional Services didn't happen, according to G4S, who says that the convicted rapist is dead

The global security company disagrees with the Department of Correctional Services' findings that the dead body found in Bester's cell was not his

Some South Africans believe that G4S is only making this claim because they are trying to save themselves

MANGAUNG - The Facebook rapist and convicted murderer Thabo Bester's great escape is a hot topic in South Africa. Still, the security company maintaining Mangaung Correctional Services is pouring cold water on the claim that Bester is a "free man".

G4S says Thabo Bester died in his cell

The security company is adamant that Bester committed suicide in May 2022 by setting himself on fire, refuting the Department of Correctional Services statement that says the body found in cell 35 was not Bester's.

According to TimesLIVE, G4S is at loggerheads with the department even though the DNA analysis showed that the body found in the cell could not have belonged to the convicted killer.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told eNCA that there is no common ground between the department's and G4S's findings. Nxumalo also added that the department found security breaches at the maximum security facility.

"The security breaches that we have identified, unfortunately, there is no common ground. We don't seem to find each other with the contractor in terms of our findings and their findings,” said Nxumalo.

Prison union accuses G4S of chasing profits over security

Police union Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) solely blames the global security firm for Bester's elaborate escape.

Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo accused G4S of being more concerned about profits rather than security at the Mangaung correctional facility.

Speaking to EWN, Mamabolo said the provision of law and order should not be privatised but should be in the hands of the government. He also expressed concern about the department's oversight role at private prisons.

South Africans distrustful of G4S's claim that Thabo Bester did not escape

@VladimirKotovSA said:

"Someone advised them to buy more time. People who are qualified already told us that was not a rapist, Bester. Why should we listen to them? Someone must face the rock music NOW!"

@BlondieThamaga said:

"The movie that is playing does not have writers and directors..."

@kabisto_matteu said:

"Bheki Cele is hunting for Thabo Bester's ghost or what?"

@Zack_here said:

"Well, er, in that case, Thabo Bester is a modern-day Lesilo Rula, according to G4S."

@V3ry_Offensiv3 said:

"They need to believe that's true because if it isn't, they are definitely getting investigated for aiding an escape."

@matlou_odirile said:

"Lol, the government says he escaped, and G4S says he got burnt. Lol, what a movie we are living in."

Thabo Bester to face murder charge as evidence suggests fugitive may have killed during his prison break

Briefly News previously reported that the infamous prison escapee Thabo Bester may face additional charges as police have opened a case of murder against him.

An autopsy on the charred body found in Bester's cell revealed that the unidentified deceased individual had not died in a prison cell fire but was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, The Citizen reported.

The fugitive, also known as the Facebook rapist, was serving a life sentence at Mangaung Centre when a fire broke out in his prison cell.

