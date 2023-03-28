The EFF in Limpopo has slammed an ANC-led municipality for demolishing a temporary low-level bridge in Limpopo

The bridge was reportedly built by an EFF councillor to help school pupils of Phaphamani Primary School

Many South Africans are not on the EFF's side, saying that the party built an unsafe structure

GROBLERSDAL - The Economic Freedom Fighters in Limpopo has accused the African National Congress of not caring for citizens after allegedly destroying a temporary low-level bridge in Limpopo.

The EFF has lambasted the ANC for caring about citizens after destroying a temporary low-level bridge in Limpopo. Images: @EFF_Limpopo

Source: Twitter

EFF builds a bridge for school kids

According to a statement issued by the EFF, the temporary bridge was built by EFF councillor Mpho Maphopha in Ward 21 for school kids who faced the risk of drowning when crossing the river to school.

Maphopha was assisted by community members from Mountain View and Jerusalem for Phaphamani Primary School pupils.

The party stated that the Elias Motsaledi Municipality, led by the ANC, demolished the bridge on Sunday, 26 March.

EFF accuses the ANC of being uncaring for demolishing a bridge meant to help the community

The EFF accused the ANC of not caring about the community by destroying a bridge meant to help community members and children.

The Red Berets also noted that since the rainy season started, residents could not cross the river due to floods that washed away the old bridge.

The party condemned the ANC-led municipality, calling their actions "shameful and disgusting". The Red Berets added that the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality should build another bridge for the community.

"The EFF demands the municipality to immediately release funds and build a new bridge with immediate effect for the affected communities to have an access road," read the statement.

Here are pics of the bridge:

South Africans say the EFF-built bridge was unsafe

While some people were outraged by the municipality's decision to demolish the EFF-built temporary bridge, others noted that the bridge was improperly constructed and unsafe.

Here are some comments:

@gotnameforme said:

"Good that you mentioned it was temporary. Now a permanent bridge should be built."

@Grgtoli said:

"We pay taxes so that proper bridges can be built. A tender will be given to comrades for a proper bridge."

@_HerchelleR said:

"Who cries for a risky bridge that was going to endanger the lives of school children?"

@Mboni73761315 said:

"So, sad that ANC insists on politicking! 1) Kids are using this daily! 2) I was in KZN last week, areas hit by floods still have no bridges, and kids cross using drums! 3) Eastern Cape also kids and communities using drums to cross. Yet they are quick to destroy! They have def lost my vote!"

@MustoGraeme1 said:

"So, if kids were crossing that poorly constructed "bridge" during floods and it suddenly collapsed, and kids drown, what will the EFF say and do then?"

