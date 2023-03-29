Cavey Ledwaba from Welkom, Free State received over 500K views on a recent TikTok post where he danced to Umzimba by Ice Beats Slide.

The video was made in response to a dance request from a netizen asking him to be alone in the video dancing to the song

Netizens were impressed with Cavey's dancing skills, with some calling him a star in the making and others praising him for his cute looks

Young Free State TikTok star impresses netizens with his dance moves. @caveyl/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A boy from Welkom in the Free State has impressed netizens by dancing to Umzimba by Ice Beats Slide in a recent TikTok post. Cavey Ledwaba is known to be videographed by his mom in viral dance videos, and this time received over 500K views.

Cavey Ledwaba responds to a dance request on TikTok

The video was made in response to a netizen asking him to be alone in the video dancing to Umzimba. And he did not disappoint. You can see the post below:

Netizens were impressed by the young man's moves

@Mrs Oprah said:

"Washa!"

@Nicholas Gumede added:

"This boy is a star in the making"

@Sirus.B added:

"The last time I checked, the crowd was walking, jiki jiki the froze"

@Lerato said:

"Keep it up ntwana"

@Thabo said:

"I am jealous how he is better than me"

@Fortune Fadzai added:

"My boy!"

Ozzy said:

"Omg, he is so cute!"

Dimples said:

"The girls at the back?"

Young TikTok star Cavey Ledwaba impresses with viral dance

In more Cavey stories, Briefly News reported how he impressed netizens with an energetic dance. When publishing, the video had 1.5 million views and was performed to Area 41 by Ice Beats Slide feat Sbuda Maleather.

Netizens adored the young man for his dancing.

@queen_moxxy said:

"Boy, that kick."

Source: Briefly News