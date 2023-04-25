Namhla Mtwa's family are still waiting for the police to make arrests a year after their loved one's brutal murder

35-year-old Namhla was gunned down outside her home in Sdwadwa, Mthatha, in April 2022

The lead investigator in the case and the family have all received death threats for trying to seek justice for Namhla

MTHATHA - The family of Namhla Mtwa is still waiting for just for their loved one's death a year after Mthwa was brutally murdered.

Namhla Mtwa’s family is still waiting on police to make arrests a year after her brutal murder. Image: @KEEPTHE ENERGY1/Twitter & Stock photo/Getty Images

The 35-year-old woman was shot nine times after arriving at her home in Sdwadwa, Mthatha, in April 2022.

Investigation into Namhla Mtwa's murder reaches standstill

While Namhla's murder sparked public outrage across South Africa and the investigation was highly publicised, there has been little progress in bringing her killer to justice.

Namhla's brother, Siyabonga Mtwa, has spoken out against the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the justice system for failing to make any arrests over the past year.

Speaking to SABC News, Siyabonga said that after Namhla's murder, the authorities promised to leave no stone unturned until the culprit was arrested. However, none of the promises made have been delivered.

Siyabonga said:

“While we are going through all of this pain, the person who is suspected of the crime is busy gallivanting with other people, and life moves on.”

Lead investigator and Namhla Mtwa's family received death threats

The case has passed through many hands after Namhla's gruesome murder. It first started with the Mthatha police before being passed on to the province, Drum reported.

The case hit a wall when the lead investigator, an acclaimed detective from Limpopo, received death threats. The brigadier allegedly had to flee Mthatha out of fear for her life.

The brigadier is not the only person to receive death threats. Earlier in April, Siyabonga revealed that some of the family is hiding, specifically Namhla's sister, who had been outspoken about seeking justice for Namhla's murder.

There have been allegations that Namhla was killed by her ex-boyfriend, who was allegedly abusive. However, the man was never arrested.

South Africans call for justice for Namhla Mtwa

Similar to the grieving family, South Africans are disappointed in the lack of progress in solving the murder of Namhla Mtwa.

Below are some comments:

@CatThaGreat asked:

"What does Bheki Cele actually do? It’s about to be a year, and still nothing on Namhla Mtwa."

@MaagaJoycie criticised:

"They won't arrest her killers busy running after Thabo Bester n Nandipha. Serious cases don't get sorted out."

