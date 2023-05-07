Katlego Bereng will finally be laid to rest on Sunday in Mangaung after his body was used as a decoy in Thabo Bester's daring prison escape

Bereng's father addressed the media ahead of the funeral proceedings and said it was the most difficult day in their lives

The 31-year-old went missing in March last year and it is unknown how he ended up in Bester's cell

BLOEMFONTEIN - The man whose burnt body was used as a stand-in-corpse in Thabo Bester's prison escape will be buried in Mangaung on Sunday.

Bereng had been missing since last March, then two weeks ago, DNA results confirmed that the charred body found in Bester's cell belonged to Bereng.

How Bereng's body ended up at the Mangaung Correctional Centre is still unclear. A postmortem report confirmed that the 31-year-old died from blunt force trauma to the head and not the staged fire in the prison cell, reported SABCNews.

Katlego Bereng's distraught father speaks out ahead of burial

Bereng's father Batho Mpholo spoke to Newzroom Afrika early in the morning about the family's emotional state ahead of the funeral.

"Today is one of those days you know whereby you are asking yourself is it real. Mixed emotions you know but through the support we got from the families, both families, my family and Monica's family we are together in this.

We are saying today as hard as it is to us, we put everything in God's hands. Yes, we will be happy to lay him to rest and we are praying for strength so that we can go through this. This is the most difficult day in our lives but we trust God."

Mzansi hopes Katlego Bereng will get justice

Linzo Lee Dima said:

"People lost their lives in the hands of the failed justice system, just to protect this thug and his drama queen."

Mpumi Ngodwane posted:

"Poor man died in vain because no one will be held responsible for his death. What a messed up country we live in. May his spirit fight!"

Maureen Nomusa Mkhize wrote:

"Rest in peace my boy, you didn't deserve this death, may your blood speak revenge for you."

Mokgopha Louiza asked:

"So why his remains were kept and not buried? Something doesn't add up."

