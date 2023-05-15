An investigating officer filled the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in on how Katlego Bereng's body ended up in Thabo Bester's jail cell

Bereng's aunt said while the detail was heartbreaking to hear, at least the family has some answers

The accused in the Thabo Bester escape case will reappear in court for a continuation of bail proceedings

BLOEMFONTEIN - The investigating officer's testimony of how Katlego Bereng's body was moved into the Mangaung Correctional Centre has devastated Bereng's aunt.

Katlego Bereng's aunt said the family finally has answers about how Bereng ended up in Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Source: UGC

However, as heartbroken as the testimony left Poppy Bereng, the aunt said it gave the family the answers they needed to find some closure.

Poppy said:

“We have so many questions and we are getting some answers as the case proceeds.”

Katlego Bereng's aunt shares how the officer's testimony made her feel

The family is still coming to terms with how Bereng's body was used to conceal Thabo Bester's escape from the maximum security prison. Now they got the full rundown of how Bereng's body ended up in jail.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Poppy said it was painful to hear how his body was "tossed about from one point to the other."

The Poppy said:

"It was painful to hear how his body was kept like that of someone with no family."

Investigating officer details how Katlego Bereng's body was moved into Mangaung Correctional Centre

The investigating officer, whose identity could not be revealed, told that court that after Dr Nandipha Magudumana unlawfully claimed Bereng's body, ex-G4S guard Senohe Matsoara drove the body into the prison in a car rented by Magudumana's father, SABC News reported.

The body was hidden in a TV stand which was carried from the car to the workshop section of the prison.

Poppy said that as the officer unravelled the sordid details, there was no sign of remorse on the accused's faces.

Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotoa and Natassja Jansen with reappear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 16 May, for a continuation of bail proceedings.

South Africans sympathise with Katlego Bereng's family

Below are some comments:

Daniel Mthabela demanded:

"All those implicated should be sentenced to life imprisonment."

Mpuni Seepe exclaimed:

"Joh, this is painful,"

Zama Zet marvelled:

"And there are people who defend Nandipha."

Winile Malume Gxabuza complained:

"Poor citizens suffer at the hands of the rich."

Thabo Bester to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court to answer for prison break charges virtually

In another story, Briefly News reported that while many South Africans have been anticipating Thabo Bester's court appearance, the acting chief magistrate has confirmed that Bester will not physically appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

The infamous Facebook sexual offender and murderer will instead have a virtual day in the docks on Tuesday, 16 May.

The Department of Correctional Services applied to have Bester appear virtually last week.

