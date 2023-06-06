The Gauteng Department of Health says a video of monkeys swimming in water tanks was not taken at Jubilee District Hospital

The department explained that health facilities in the province use green Jojo water tanks and not black like those seen in the viral video

The GDoH also warned the public against spreading false information on social media

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has debunked allegations that a video of monkeys having fun in water tanks was taken at Jubilee District Hospital in Pretoria.

Gauteng Department of Health says a video of monkeys having fun in water tanks was first posted in 2022. Images: @Emily_Sphiwe/Screenshots

Source: Twitter

The video was widely shared on social media, causing panic among patients and the general public. Jubilee District Hospital has been treating patients affected by the cholera outbreak in Hammeskraal.

Gauteng Department of Health says it does not use black water tanks

In a statement issued by the on Tuesday, 6 June, the department refuted the claim that the video was taken at one of its facilities.

The department stated that Jubilee District Hospital and other facilities do not use black water tanks but instead use green Jojo tanks. The GDoH added that the video was traced to a YouTube channel called V6 News.

The video was posted in April 2022 with the caption: "Monkeys bath in water tanks in Narsingapur," which is a village in India. The video has since been reshared by various YouTube channels and on other social media platforms.

Gauteng Department of Health warns against sharing unverified videos

Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba has warned people against sharing unverified and false information about the GDoH. According to The Citizen, the department would not hesitate to file a criminal complaint against anyone who distributes such content.

Modiba urged the public to condemn fake content and report pages that distribute such content.

The GDoh added that reliable information can be accessed on all GDoh social media pages and trustworthy media outlets.

