The death of the last surviving men accused of the Cradock Four murders has left a sting on the families

The families are angry at the National Prosecuting Authority for failing to prosecute the men accused of these atrocities

Anti-apartheid activist Fort Calata's son Lukhanyo says they are exploring the possibility of suing the state for failing to prosecute

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the Cradock Four are livid with the government and plan to sue following the death of the last surviving suspect.

Families of the Cradock Four feel robbed of justice after the last surviving accused murderer dies. Image: Karin Brulliard

Source: Getty Images

The families are angry that the state failed to prosecute the men accused of assassinating anti-apartheid activists Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto in 1985.

Families of Cradock Four feel robbed of justice

According to News24, Calata's son, Lukhanyo, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) informed the family about the death of Hermanus Barend du Plessis on Friday.

Lukhanyo feels that the NPA failed to prosecute individuals involved in the murders of anti-apartheid activists as per the directives of the Truth and Reconciliation (TRC).

He added that they felt like the NPA let the case die by stalling to prosecute apartheid-era criminals, despite the TRC denying to grant the six apartheid police officers involved in the murders.

Even though there is no one left to prosecute, Lukhanyo said the family would find different avenues to hold the state accountable.

"We are now left with no other option but to sue the state for failing to prosecute the murderers of the Cradock Four. If that is how we will have justice, then that is the avenue we must explore," said Lukhanyo.

Cradock Four families felt that time was running out for Justice

Following the death of FW de Klerk in 2021, Lukhanyo told SowetanLIVE that the families felt like his death signified that time was running out for justice.

At the time, the NPA said it needed more time to investigate the state-sanctioned murders of the Cradock Four.

NPA deputy national director of public prosecutions, Advocate Rodney de Kock, said evidence suggested that the murders of the anti-apartheid activists were discussed at very high levels meetings in the country.

