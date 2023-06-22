A Western Cape judge told a Cape Town man to get a job or go to jail after he skipped paying his obligations for months due to unemployment

The defaulter tried to decrease his dues to R1 000 from the original R8 000 after he lost his job, but the judge did not budge

Judge Andre le Grange said if the man could not secure a Spur job, he should try selling boerewors rolls on the street

Western Cape High Court Judge Andre le Grange ordered a maintenance defaulter to get a job at Spur or go to jail. Images: Stock

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Judge Andre le Grange told an unemployed chef to get or job or go to jail when he appeared for his contempt of court proceedings.

Court hears about offender's unemployment woes

Le Grange was annoyed with the unidentified offender's request to reduce his child maintenance order from R8 000 to R1 000 a month on the grounds of being unemployed.

News24 reports that the offender had stopped paying his child maintenance in August 2022, prompting his estranged wife to secure a court order to get him to pay. The man instead applied for a decrease to R1 000.

The judge said he understands the impact of unemployment, but the man drives his parents' expensive car and receives a monthly stipend of R5 000 from them.

The family previously owned a restaurant that shut down during lockdown, where he was formerly a manager and chef. The judge said he must use his culinary skills to get a job at Spur or make other plans:

""He must go and make boerie rolls on the street."

Stubborn Rustenburg man locked up for child support

In a recent TimesLIVE report, a Mafikeng judge sent a father of three to jail for refusing to pay for three months.

The identified man pulled all the stops to avoid paying for his children's needs.

Acting Judge Mark Morgan said using threats and suspended sentences for the man would be pointless as he made it clear that will not abide by the court order:

"Parents should always act in the best interests of their children. Here the opposite has happened."

Doctor sues baby mama for millions after 11 years

Briefly News reported that a doctor sued a woman whooping R2.4 million after finding out that he has been paying child support for 11 years for a child that wasn't his.

The Zimbabwean man took his shocking discovery to Twitter, sparking a debate between netizens with some saying he should let it go as the child is innocent.

