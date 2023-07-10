The family of the grade 10 pupil who was found dead on the Hoërskool Garsfontein school grounds has spoken out

Mia Kühn's family issued a statement saying they do not believe her death was due to foul play

The family stated that her death seems to have been accidental, and she fell from a pole

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

PRETORIA - Mia Kühn's family does not believe that foul play contributed to her mysterious death at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria last week.

Mia Kühn's family says her death was accidental. Images: SA Women Fight Back/Facebook & @MamelodiBeacon

Source: Twitter

The family believes that Kühn died as a result of a fall. The grade 10 pupil's body was found on the school's rugby field on Tuesday, 4 July.

Police believe Mia Kühn's death was unnatural

According to DispatchLIVE, the police reviewed the CCTV footage at the high school and speculated that the 16-year-old's death was "unnatural".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police stated last week that an autopsy would be conducted to confirm Kühn's cause of death. The teenager's death was surrounded by mystery because she was on the school grounds during the three-week-long winter holidays.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told TimesLIVE the police were still waiting for the written report by a doctor and could not confirm the cause of death yet.

Mia Kühn's family says she climbed up a pole

However, Kühn's family released a statement on Sunday, 9 July, stating that her death was accidental and caused by a fall.

According to the family, it seems the teenage girl climbed up a pole of the floodlights surrounding the rugby field and fell to her death.

Family spokesperson Jacques Broodryk stated that the family was struggling to come to terms with her unexpected death. The family also asked for privacy and would not be making further comments.

Grade 10 girl mysteriously dies while playing cricket on Northcliff High School sports field in Johannesburg

Briefly News previously reported that the affluent Northcliff High School in Johannesburg was struck by tragedy when a Grade 10 pupil mysteriously collapsed on school grounds on Monday, 30 January.

According to TimesLIVE, a group of girls were playing cricket when the young girl suddenly collapsed on the school's sports field. Paramedics rushed to the scene, where the pupil was certified dead.

The spokesperson for the Department of Education in Gauteng, Steve Mabona, confirmed that the tragic incident occurred on the Blackheath school’s grounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News