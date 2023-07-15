President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that areas in Limpopo would receive billions to address a water crisis in the province

Sekhukhune district has faced many challenges, including a shortage of water despite the area having two sizeable dams

The president of South Africa said that municipalities will pull up their boots and deliver on obligations

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

LIMPOPO - The Limpopo province has been subject to water challenges. The region also had reports of cholera in 2023.

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed Limpopo's water shortage by announcing the province would get over R20bn. Image: Michelle Spatari/Manuel Romaris

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa turned attention to Sekhukhune district, which is affected by high unemployment, illegal mining, and water scarcity, among other issues. At the 8th Presidential Imbizo, President Ramaphosa communicated that more than 20 billion would be dedicated to Sekhukhune district and surrounding areas.

Cyril Ramaphosa tackles Limpopo water shortage with major announcement

SABC News reported that the president of the country attended a prestigious event held in the Tubatse municipality. Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R25 billion would be available to the areas specifically to solve the water shortage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The president also issued a warning against municipalities that failed to deliver on their duties, saying that they would be zero tolerance for them.

Sekhukhune district and neighbouring regions in Limpopo have a water problem even though big dams Flag Boshielo and De Hoop are in the area.

How does South African government plan to solve Limpopo's water crisis?

SABC News reports that there were other water projects commissioned in the Sekhukhune district. This time the plan is to use a District Development model to make sure that the project is successfully implemented.

South Africans fed up with subpar service delivery for citizens

Many people are often frustrated with the government over issues such as rising unemployment, crime load shedding and more. Some communities have taken to the streets over the years in order to make their voices heard.

SA divided by R5.1bn NSFAS funds illegally awarded to "unqualified" students

Briefly News previously reported that A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into maladministration and unlawful conduct at NSFAS has revealed that the financial aid scheme is haemorrhaging money.

The SIU told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that around R5.1 billion of NSFAS money was illegally used to fund approximately 40 044 sudents who did not qualify for financial assistance.

SIU Chief National Investigations Officer Leonard Lekgetho said the students were spread across 76 institutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News