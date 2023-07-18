Dr Nandipha Magudumana, Thabo Bester's girlfriend, has lost her appeal to challenge her deportation from Tanzania to South Africa

Magudumana wanted the Bloemfontein High Court to grant her permission to appeal an earlier ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal

The judge said it was unlikely that another court would come to a different ruling, and South Africans are happy she has to stay behind bars

BLOEMFONTEIN - Thabo Bester's girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, just suffered another court loss after her leave of appeal was dismissed with costs.

The celeb doctor tried to challenge the Bloemfontein High Court's ruling on her deportation from Tanzania to South Africa earlier this year.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana wanted the courts to declare her arrest unlawful

Magudumana approached the courts for a leave of appeal to challenge the court's decision on the legality surrounding her arrest and return to South Africa.

The courts denied Magudumana permission to appeal the ruling made by the high court. The court stated that it was unlikely another court would come to a different conclusion.

"I am therefore not persuaded that another court will come to a different conclusion or there are other compelling reasons why the matter should proceed on appeal," said Judge Philip Loubser.

According to SABC News, the celeb doctor wanted to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal, hoping to get a different outcome.

Newzroom Afrika stated that the court paid particular attention to the consent given by Magudumana when she told officials that she wanted to go home to her children.

Magudumana is accused of helping her lover, Bester, escape from the Manguang Correctional Services facility in Bloemfontein last year. The pair went on the run when news about his escape and her involvement broke.

They were caught in Tanzania on the way to the Kenyan border.

South Africans react to Dr Nandipha Magudumana losing another court case

@Stan17247341 said:

"But she is now in SA. They can release her and rearrest her at the doorsteps of the court. It would be a short-lived victory."

@RealMTshabalala said:

"She had no case from the beginning. It was just a petty move. Glad it was dismissed with cost. The state can't be paying for nonsense."

@Kat_Sedu said:

"This was politically motivated as the case has prospects of success at a higher court. She should petition the SCA."

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"Some "Legal experts" are not make sure."

@ArmindaBarr said:

"I would love to know how she will pay. Asking for the ZA nation."

@ManapeV said:

"As it was supposed to turn out, no surprises there."

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana getting no preferential treatment in prison, SA has doubts

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has refuted allegations that convicted murderer and sexual offender Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are getting preferential treatment in prison.

The DCS conducted an oversight visit at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria, where Bester is being held.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, the National Commissioner of the DSC Makgothi Thobakgale, although Magudumana is being kept in the hospital wing of the Kroonstad correctional centre in Free State, she is being treated like all other prisoners.

