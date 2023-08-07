An investigator with the Hawks was shot and killed while investigating the kidnapping of an alleged leader of Isis

Lieutenant Colonel PN Mathipa was on his way to collect information on the kidnapping when unknown assailants gunned him down on the N1 toward Hammanskraal

Suspected Isis leader Abdella Abadiga was last scene paying for a parking ticket at Mall of Africa in 2022

PRETORIA - Senior Hawks officer was mercilessly gunned down In what appears to be a well-planned hit in Gauteng.

A senior Hawks investigator was shot and killed while probing the abduction of a suspected Isis leader. Image: Darren Stewart & Fani Mahuntsi

According to a statement released by the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel PN Mathipa, attached to the Hawks Serious Crime Investigation, was driving to collect information related to the kidnapping of suspected Isis leader Abdella Abadiga in 2022. Mathipa was the lead investigator on the matter.

Unknown gunmen target Hawks investigator on N1

The Hawks Investigator was driving on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night, 6 August, when a car pulled up beside his and opened fire. Mathipa Lost control of the vehicle resulting in a crash.

BusinessLIVE reported that's Hammanskraal police initially got a call that a single-car accident had occurred, but upon arriving at the scene and investigating the incident found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. It was later revealed that the car belonged to Mathipa and that he was on duty at the time of the murder.

Alleged Isis leader’s family accuses SANDF of kidnapping

Abadiga was last seen paying for a parking ticket at the Mall of Africa in 2022. the suspected Isis founder's brother has accused the South African National Defence Force of kidnapping Abadiga and concealing his whereabouts. The military denied any knowledge of the abduction

The brother opened the case against the SANDF, but the court ruled that the case lacked urgency.

