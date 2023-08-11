A Gauteng education official was tragically gunned down in the driveway of his Soweto home

Siza Mbhalati was a deputy chief education specialist who handled labour disputes in the Johannesburg South district

Unknown gunmen allegedly followed Mbahalati home on Thursday, 10 August and opened fire on his vehicle, shooing him eight times

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

JOHANNESBURG - A senior Gauteng education official was killed in a hail of bullets after unknown gunmen followed him home from work on Thursday, 10 August.

A Gauteng education official was gunned down by unknown assailants who followed him home from work. Image: Carlos Avila Gonzalez & Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

In a media statement seen by Briefly News, the Gauteng Department of Education announced Siza Mbhalati's passing, adding that the tragic and gruesome murder deeply saddened Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

Gauteng education official fatally shot outside Soweto home

Mbhalati was a deputy chief education specialist who was responsible for handling labour disputes in Johannesburg South.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Unknown gunmen followed Mbhalati home to his Protea Glen home in Soweto on Thursday afternoon. The assailants opened fire, shooting the education official eight times while he was still in his car in the driveway.

Gauteng education MEC condemns brazen murder

MEC condemned the tragic shooting and called for justice for the slain education official, TimesLIVE reported.

Chilone said:

"On behalf of the department, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. In the same breath, we condemn this level of lawlessness and call for the speedy apprehension of these brazen criminals.”

Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit while investigating kidnapping of alleged ISIS leader

In another story, Briefly News reported that a senior Hawks officer was mercilessly gunned down in what appears to be a well-planned hit in Gauteng.

According to a statement released by the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel PN Mathipa, attached to the Hawks Serious Crime Investigation, was driving to collect information related to the kidnapping of suspected Isis leader Abdella Abadiga in 2022. Mathipa was the lead investigator on the matter.

The Hawks Investigator was driving on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night, 6 August when a car pulled up beside his and opened fire. Mathipa lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a crash.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News