A woman whose husband died as a result of a cash-in-transit heist in Durban remembered his last day

She recalled his final routine and how she did not receive his daily morning check-in call

Netizens were devastated and prayed that she receive strength during these challenging times

A woman shared her last day with her husband before he was killed during a cash-in-transit heist. Images: deepart386/ Tetra Images Via Getty Images

The widow of a slain cash-in-transit security guard was waiting for her husband to call her as was per his custom at 11 AM. The call she received instead was from his company, informing him that her husband was seriously injured during a heist. He did not live to see the end of the day, and his wife still struggles to cope.

Woman shares husband's final day before being killed at CIT heist

Stanley Hansraj lost his life last week after the armoured vehicle he was travelling in was hit on the M35 outside of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. Although two people were injured during the cash-in-transit heist, Stanley unfortunately died due to the incident.

According to IOL, his wife Charlene was devastated by the news, and she shared his daily routine, expecting it to continue on the fateful day. Stanley woke up earlier than usual because the South African Social Security Agency recipients were receiving their monthly payouts on that day. He got ready for work by taking a shower and having his morning cup of coffee.

Charlene recalls how her husband regularly left messages of hope, inspiration, and well-wishes for the day. She also expected to receive the phone call he usually made before lunchtime to discuss his day. That call never came, as he was fatally involved in a cash-in-transit heist which took him away from his wife.

South Africans offer condolences

Netizens commented on Facebook and passed their condolences.

Tar Mahlangu said:

“The problem is the ANC. We need to get rid of this party.”

Nishi Sewraj added:

"My deepest condolences."

Meera Singh remarked:

“Absolutely sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and may his soul rest in peace.”

Sharmini Naicker was pained.

“Very sad and painful. We live in a lawless society. Thanks to the greed and corruption.”

Dhanishka Minisha Naicker wrote:

“I pray that you and your precious children find peace and comfort.”

