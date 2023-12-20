A truck driver cooked on a gas stove while driving on the N3

The driver allegedly passed out because of inhaling the gas and suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, leaving him in a critical state

Netizens commented on how dangerous what he did was; some thought this was because of strenuous work conditions

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

A truck driver is in hospital after suffering from carbon monoxide from a gas stove he cooked with while driving. Images: Ippei Naoi and kali9

Source: Getty Images

A truck driver put his life in danger after he tried to cook on a gas stove while driving on the N3. The driver passed out after inhaling the gas from the stove and has been taken to hospital. South Africans were stunned that he cooked while driving, and some commented on their working conditions.

The driver passes out while cooking

TimesLIVE reported that the incident occurred on the N3 in Tweedie in KwaZulu-Natal. Midlands EMS were called to the scene where the truck driver had allegedly stopped after passing out from inhaling the gas. He suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning, and when his truck came to a stop, bystanders saw him and broke the window of the truck to remove him from the vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

They also removed the pot and the stove and found he was cooking chicken gizzards and feet. Once the paramedics stabilized him, the driver was rushed to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Netizens shocked by man's cooking while driving

South Africans on Facebook remarked that it was dangerous to cook while driving.

Bongani Mgubela said:

“Lesson: cooking and driving is as fatal as drinking and driving.”

Mercy Mpholo wrote:

“Cooking + driving + gas stove = a 1000 ways to die.”

Nina Agnew added:

“That changes the phrase of ‘don’t drink and drive’.”

Others blamed his employers

Others saw this as a symptom of a more serious labour-related matter.

Domenic Thabani wrote:

“Whoever brought the 9-5 job system also brought slavery. Work for money, and you will work forever. I’m sure the owners are on a vacation somewhere on an island.”

Saul Goodman complained:

“You mean the company can’t even give them a meal voucher? That’s terrible.”

Soja Man pointed out:

“That’s the pressure from the bosses. They don’t get enough rest.”

Buda Pest:

“Windows were closed, and he was cooking with a gas stove. This dude was digging his own grave.”

Truck driver avoids accident

In a truck-related story, Briefly News reported that a truck driver on the N3 in the Free State escaped with his life after avoiding an accident.

In a viral video, the driver came across an accident in which two trucks crashed into each other. When one of them caught fire and came pummeling down in his direction, he immediately stopped the truck, unfastened his seatbelt, and jumped to the back in case the burning truck hit him.

Source: Briefly News