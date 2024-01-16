The Health Department urges the public to remain vigilant with the identification of two cholera cases in Limpopo

The department stresses that the country remains on high alert for potential cases of imported cholera

The National Health Department voices worry about the increasing cholera cases in Zimbabwe

The Health Department is advising the public to stay vigilant after discovering two cholera cases in Limpopo. Image: Westend61

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - The Department of Health is advising the public to stay vigilant as two cases of cholera have been identified in Limpopo.

According to eNCA, both cases are imported from Zimbabwe. The first case, confirmed in Musina, involves a 43-year-old male patient who has tested positive and has since been discharged from the hospital.

The second case is a 27-year-old man who sought treatment at Hellen Franz Hospital. This patient had recently travelled to Zimbabwe and returned to South Africa last week.

The department emphasises that the nation is on high alert for potential imported cholera cases.

South Africa bolsters border screening efforts

The National Health Department expresses concern over the escalating cholera cases in Zimbabwe.

The Truth Panther posted on X that since February last year, the neighbouring country has been grappling with the outbreak, spreading across all 10 provinces and resulting in over 200 deaths.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale states that screening services at the nation's borders have been heightened.

Mzansi believes that borders should be closed

Makes Dee stated:

"Close our borders."

Olefile Motebe posted:

"It definitely came from Zimbabwe."

Maps Moliki says:

"Zim people use border, a lot."

Lebo Trompies Dladla mentioned:

"Not safe at all, this country is a mess."

