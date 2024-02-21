Two tavern owners were found guilty of selling alcohol to minors following the tragic death of 21 children at their establishment

Despite pleading not guilty, the couple's defence was unsuccessful as the state proved its case beyond reasonable doubt

SA citizens on social media expressed satisfaction with the verdict and many are looking forward to the sentencing

Tavern owners Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu have been found guilty of selling and supplying alcohol to minors.

The ruling comes after the tragic death of 21 young patrons in June 2022 at their Enyobeni tavern in East London.

Defence efforts in court fail

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the couple's defence was unsuccessful. According to SABCNews, the state presented compelling evidence, including testimony from two underage survivors of the incident.

Following the closure of the state's case, the defence's application for discharge was opposed and denied, paving the way for a guilty verdict.

SA people awaiting sentencing

South Africans welcomed the judgment. Many hope that the court will impose a stiff sentence that will send a strong message against the illegal sale of alcohol to children under 18.

