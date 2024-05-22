Fuel prices are expected to significantly decrease in June, with drops of around 61 cents per litre for 95ULP and 74 cents per litre for diesel

While some drivers like Themba Sibisi are optimistic, others like Sabelo Mbanjwa remain sceptical about the long-term impact

The AA notes these figures are preliminary and may change by month-end

Fuel prices are expected to drop significantly in June due to a stronger Rand and lower international oil prices, says the AA. Images: Stock

Source: Getty Images

Consumers can look forward to some relief at the pumps next month, as significant decreases in fuel prices are expected across the board in June.

According to the Automobile Association (AA), this prediction is based on current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Significant drops in prices

The data indicates that 95-octane unleaded petrol (95ULP) is expected to drop by approximately 61 cents per litre. The cost of 93-octane unleaded gasoline (93ULP) will likely decrease by around 63 cents per litre.

Additionally, the wholesale price of diesel is projected to decline by about 74 cents per litre and the cost of illuminating paraffin by nearly 69 cents per litre.

The primary factors driving these decreases are a strengthening Rand and lower international oil prices.

Movements in international product prices have fallen significantly since the beginning of the month, contributing to the expected lower fuel prices following another increase in April.

A stronger Rand and lower international oil prices

AA's Layton Beard said Rand's upward trajectory further supports this decline. It has traded firmer against the dollar since the end of last month.

"The expected decreases are good news for consumers battered and bruised by high fuel prices in the past few months."

"With these expected decreases, the price of 95ULP will dip slightly below the R25 per litre mark, and the price of 93ULP will cost R24.52 per litre. While fuel is still more expensive now than it was at the beginning of the year, these forecast decreases do offer some relief."

Drivers left with mixed emotions

Despite the anticipated reductions, some drivers have mixed emotions about the news.

Sabelo Mbanjwa, a regular driver, expressed scepticism about the impact of the price drop.

"It won't make much of a difference because the trend has been increasing so much that it doesn't resonate with the initial prices even when it drops. If it decreases once, it will increase again in three months."

On the other hand, Themba Sibisi, another driver, welcomed the news with optimism.

"The significant decrease makes me happy. Drivers can breathe a little."

Sibisi commented, highlighting the immediate relief that the lower prices would provide.

Figures based on mid-month data

The AA also cautioned that while these figures are promising, they are based on mid-month data, and the situation could change by the end of the month when the final adjustments for June are made.

For consumers, the potential decrease in fuel prices is a welcome development amidst fluctuating costs.

The expected reductions could provide much-needed economic relief, particularly for those who rely heavily on fuel for daily transportation and business operations.

As always, the AA will monitor the situation closely and provide updates as more definitive data becomes available.

