Naspers-owned Media24 might close down five of its print publications, some of which will be migrating to digital

The company is considering closing down major newspapers like City Press, Daily Sun and Beeld, amongst others

South Africans had various views about the potential closing of the companies, and some believed print publications must evolve with the times

JOHANNESBURG— Media giant Media24 announced it might close five flagship print newspapers and migrate some of them into digital news platforms. Many urged the company to keep up with the times.

Media24 to shut publications down

According to TimesLIVE, Media24 may shut down the City Press, Daily Sun, Beeld, Rapport, and Soccer Laduma newspapers and the SNL24, Volksblad, and Die Burger's digital editions, resulting in the loss of 400 jobs. The company is also considering restructuring and evolving Rapport and City Press into online platforms and the Daily Sun brand as a standalone news site.

The company's CEO, Ishmet Davidson, said the company is projected to lose R200 million in the next three years and that print media has been suffering globally as the prevalence of digital publications has seen a decline in newspaper circulation.

South Africans have different views on Media24

South Africans on Facebook commented variously on Media24's role in covering political leaders, its legacy, and its future.

Dominique McGee said:

"Media24 played a huge role in brainwashing our people about some of our political leaders, so as much as I once worked for them, I say it's good riddance. They must find another way to peddle their propaganda."

King-Tosh Ngwenya said:

"As a journalism graduate, seeing print media being outdated cuts deep. 4IR has disrupted the uniqueness of the press. People can freely access news and crucial stories on social media."

Clementine Malatji said:

"They should evolve with technology."

Sandile Mlangeni said:

"Tech evolution comes with both the good and the bad. Very soon, libraries might be closed."

Thabang Filix said:

"Technology has evolved, and people are adopting it. Few buy newspapers nowadays."

Gaahele Mokgoro said:

"My suggestion is to follow the trend and give people the news in a short video format."

