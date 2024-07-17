RISE Mzansi has called for food cost subsidies for social grant recipients, arguing they shouldn't pay the same prices as wealthier individuals

Chief Organiser Makashule Gana highlighted various social issues during the Social Development budget debate, urging Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to champion food vouchers and support necessary reforms

The proposal received mixed reactions on social media

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

RISE Mzansi calls for food cost subsidies for social grant recipients. Images: Leon Sadiki and Waldo Swiegers.

Source: Getty Images

RISE Mzansi has called for a policy change to alleviate the financial burden on social grant recipients by reducing their food costs.

The party's Chief Organiser and National Assembly Caucus Whip, Makashule Gana, made this appeal during the budget vote debate on Social Development.

Subsidies for grant recipients on food

In his address, Gana emphasised the disproportionate impact of food prices on those reliant on social grants, arguing that they should not be subject to the exact costs as more financially stable individuals.

"What do South Africans want to see from this budget? They want you to ensure that social grants are paid to the right and deserving recipients.

"They want you to ensure that the SRD grant is equally paid to deserving recipients and that the correct NPOs and NGOs receive funding from the department.

"They want you to use this budget to remove all the corrupt elements in the department—the ones selling grants to non-South Africans. They want you to employ more social workers in communities.

Gana said SA is a country with so many social ills.

"You have listed them: alcohol abuse, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, the continuous HIV and AIDS crisis. But we have many social workers sitting at home.

"Our social ills are increasing, but the number of employed social workers is decreasing. We need to ensure that we use this budget to have social workers in communities.

Gana called on Godongwana to be the people's advocate

"The last thing I want to say, Minister, is that South Africans—especially the poor and vulnerable—expect you to be their champion."

He said one of the things Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana needed to do was champion the issue of food vouchers in the cabinet.

"What we propose as RISE Mzansi is that it can't be that Makashule Gana, a member of parliament, pays the same price for a bag of mealie meal as a social grant recipient.

"There must be something in the card that indicates this Mrs Ndlovu, a social grant recipient, shouldn't pay the same price as I do as a member of parliament. Can you please champion that?

"As RISE Mzansi, if you do what we have just said, we will support you."

The demand tore netizens

The proposal sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing their support and others voicing scepticism.

On Twitter, user @philliuNonjoni2 commented:

"We will send those on grants to go buy our groceries. "

Facebook saw a variety of responses:

Lindokuhle Zikhali said:

"I think this should apply to College and University students; the costs are too high for students."

But Sylvester Msicho Makadikwa agreed with the policy change proposal:

"So profound."

Mthuthuzeli Rooinek echoed Sylvester's sentiments:

"Rise Mzansi✊️✊️✊️✊️ Leader Gana."

Dique Masingita Shipalix Shipalana added:

"Our leader right there!"

Source: Briefly News