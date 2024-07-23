The case against a 24-year-old accused of shooting and killing a TVET student has been postponed to 31 July 2024

Samkelo Mngcina allegedly killed one student and injured two others after being denied access to the College's fresher's party

Mngcina, who was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, was remanded in custody

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The case against 24-year-old Samkelo Mngcina, who allegedly fatally shot a TVET student and injured two others, has been postponed to 31 July 2024. Images: Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

The case against a 24-year-old accused of shooting and killing a TVET student has been postponed to 31 July 2024.

24-year-old charged with murder

Samkelo Mngcina, who was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, appeared before the Barberton Magistrate's Court on 23 July 2024. Mngina allegedly shot and killed 23-year-old Banele Bhisha and injured two other students at a TVET College's Fresher's ball in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on 20 July 2024.

Man shoots students at college event

According to the SAPS' Colonel Donald Mdhluli, when Mngina was denied access to the event, he went to his car to fetch his weapon:

“When he returned, he reportedly took out a firearm and began shooting randomly, resulting in three sustaining some injuries. Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries whilst two others were taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody until his formal bail application.

