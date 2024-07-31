ANC Among Top 1% of Most Corrupt Organisations Globally, SA Not Surprised: “They Should Be Number 1”
- The ANC has been ranked among the most corrupt organisations in the world based on an algorithm
- The algorithm ultimately ranked the ANC 16th out of 7000, taking multiple factors into account
- Mostly unsurprised citizens went online to express their thoughts and opinions about the ranking
JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) has earned the unenviable tag of being one of the most corrupt organisations in the world.
That is according to a recent ranking gauging the corruption index of businesses, non-profit organisations (NPOs), and political parties worldwide.
ANC Among Top 1% of Most Corrupt Organisations
According to IOL, the algorithm calculates a corruption index based on multiple variables and has ranked the ANC 16th out of 7000.
A social media user, @coolstorybru_za, posted a video on his Instagram account sharing the ranking, further unpacking what informed it.
"The score is calculated based on variables such as the organisation size, age, leadership, etc., to encourage worldwide anti-corruption structural reforms," the online user said.
The site, called MyStick, uses a [specialised] algorithm to evaluate various organisations' corruption levels.
"The ANC has been ranked the 13th most corrupt organisation in the world. More than 7,000 organisations were assessed worldwide. [And], the ANC nearly cracks the top 10. That is insane," he added.
Keen observers have say
Naturally, alarmed and not-so-alarmed locals made a beeline to the comments strip to express their thoughts and opinions about the ranking.
Briefly News dove in to uncover all the interesting reactions.
@emilebasson wrote:
"Surprised they're not ranked higher."
@gerhardm7 said:
"Surprised they ranked so low."
@sithabiseni_story added:
"They deserve the first place. This is not fair; they robbed ANC."
@laart30 mentioned:
"I'm not surprised at all."
Youth leaders implore President Cyril Ramaphosa
In related news, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term in the hot seat began with the expectation of millions at his back.
These included none more than those of the youth seeking their share in the policy and reform decision-making pie shaping their lives after Ramaphosa's inauguration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, 19 June.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.