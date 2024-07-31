The ANC has been ranked among the most corrupt organisations in the world based on an algorithm

The algorithm ultimately ranked the ANC 16th out of 7000, taking multiple factors into account

Mostly unsurprised citizens went online to express their thoughts and opinions about the ranking

The ANC has been included in the top 1% of the most corrupt organisations in the world. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress (ANC) has earned the unenviable tag of being one of the most corrupt organisations in the world.

That is according to a recent ranking gauging the corruption index of businesses, non-profit organisations (NPOs), and political parties worldwide.

ANC Among Top 1% of Most Corrupt Organisations

According to IOL, the algorithm calculates a corruption index based on multiple variables and has ranked the ANC 16th out of 7000.

A social media user, @coolstorybru_za, posted a video on his Instagram account sharing the ranking, further unpacking what informed it.

"The score is calculated based on variables such as the organisation size, age, leadership, etc., to encourage worldwide anti-corruption structural reforms," the online user said.

The site, called MyStick, uses a [specialised] algorithm to evaluate various organisations' corruption levels.

"The ANC has been ranked the 13th most corrupt organisation in the world. More than 7,000 organisations were assessed worldwide. [And], the ANC nearly cracks the top 10. That is insane," he added.

Keen observers have say

Naturally, alarmed and not-so-alarmed locals made a beeline to the comments strip to express their thoughts and opinions about the ranking.

Briefly News dove in to uncover all the interesting reactions.

@emilebasson wrote:

"Surprised they're not ranked higher."

@gerhardm7 said:

"Surprised they ranked so low."

@sithabiseni_story added:

"They deserve the first place. This is not fair; they robbed ANC."

@laart30 mentioned:

"I'm not surprised at all."

Youth leaders implore President Cyril Ramaphosa

In related news, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa's second term in the hot seat began with the expectation of millions at his back.

These included none more than those of the youth seeking their share in the policy and reform decision-making pie shaping their lives after Ramaphosa's inauguration at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, 19 June.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News