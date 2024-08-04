An irritated patient was arrested after he dumped faeces on a health worker and bragged about it on Facebook

The man was allegedly displeased with the waiting period at the Thabong Clinic in the Free State

The suspect was arrested for breach of parole and was scheduled to appear in court on 7 August 2024

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Authorities captured a patient for a parole violation after he dumped faeces on a health worker in the Free State. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

An irritated patient was arrested after he dumped faeces on a health worker and bragged about it on social media.

Patient posts about incident on social media

According to News24, the man was allegedly after visiting the Thabong Clinic in Welkom, Free State, where he felt he wasn’t assisted timeously. The Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi reportedly said the man returned with a bucket of faeces the following day and poured the contents over the healthcare worker:

"The perpetrator bragged and posted the aftermath of his violent and demeaning attack on Facebook.”

Patient arrested for parole violation

Mvambi said after a protection order against the patient was successfully applied for, it was discovered that the perpetrator violated his parole by engaging in a violent act. He was reportedly arrested for breach of parole and was scheduled to appear in court on 7 August 2024.

Mpumalanga man uses bizarre tactic to delay court appearance

Briefly News previously reported that a man accused of killing his father smeared faeces all over himself to avoid appearing in court.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate Court in Mpumalanga on 16 July 2024.

The SAPS confirmed to Briefly News that the accused’s court appearance was postponed to the next day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News