Many South Africans were in disbelief that the 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested in Mpumalanga were allegedly ill-disciplined militia

Reports said the men were part of Libyan opposition forces sent to the country to be rehabilitated

The news came as the men were expected to return to the White River Magistrate Court on 5 August 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Many social media users did not believe that the alleged military camp in Mpumalanga was a rehab for ill-disciplined soldiers. Images: SAPS/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Many South Africans were in disbelief that the now infamous training camp, where 95 Libyan nationals were arrested, was allegedly a rehabilitation centre for the ill-disciplined militia.

95 arrested Libyans linked to opposition forces

According to the Rapport, the 95 soldiers were part of Libyan Khalifa Haftar’s Tariq Ben Zeyad brigade. The men were allegedly shipped to the Mpumalanga camp after succumbing to substance misuse or other misconduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The men reportedly came into the country with an intermediary tasked with providing them with stipends for the 36-week training at Milites Dei Security Services. According to the City Press, the intermediary disappeared with the money, which led the group to sell their belongings to the local community for drugs and alcohol.

The publication also claimed that while Milites Dei Security Services was fully accredited, the company which sent the men, Alama Alowla, only had a Gmail account and was believed to be a front for the Libyan opposition forces.

The revelations came to light as the 95 men who faced charges of contravening the Immigration Act were set to return to the White River Magistrate Court on 5 August 2024.

Mzansi unconvinced

Many social media users believed the story was a tactic to divert from the real reason for the men’s presence in the country.

@Indepentdepend1 pondered:

“Nonsense, can't they rehabilitate them in their own country? The propaganda machinery is sanitising everything about those people.”

@FMohokare questioned:

“Why in South Africa? It’s clear they chose an easy country to access with zero restrictions on their travelling documents. Were they documented?”

@velingobese_ZA asked:

“Why not do it in their country? Journalists in South Africa are playing cover-ups for all wrongdoing instead of exposing it.”

@Ratshilumella said:

“The reason why they were in a training camp in Mpumalanga keeps changing. 🤷🏾♂️”

@BouncyNinjaaa wondered:

“🤣🤣🤣 is that legit the best spin story the gov could come up with?”

Tightened oversight needed on security training facilities

In a related Briefly News article, a security sector professional said there was a thin line between security and military training.

Brian Nkosi spoke to Briefly News following the Mpumalanga SAPS’ recent discovery of an alleged military training sit.

Nkosi explained that depending on the level of security training, some techniques utilised may border on military-style combat.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News