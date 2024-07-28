A security sector professional said there is a thin line between security and military training, therefore making it difficult to detect the latter easily

Brian Nkosi spoke to Briefly News following the Mpumalanga SAPS’ recent discovery of an alleged military training site

Nkosi explained that depending on the level of security training, some techniques utilised may border on military-style combat

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga's current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

A security professional told Briefly News that more oversight was needed in the security sector to detect discrepancies. Image: Stock image.

Source: Getty Images

A security sector professional said the thin line between security and military training may make it difficult for law enforcement to detect the latter swiftly.

95 Libyan nationals to appear in court

Innovative Integrated Security’s Brian Nkosi spoke to Briefly News as the 95 Libyan nationals arrested during the raid on an alleged military camp were expected to appear before the court on 29 July 2024. The Mpumalanga SAPS’ descended on the farm, which was reportedly an accredited security training facility, on 26 July 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Nkosi explained that to run a legal security training facility, one needed to be registered with PSIRA:

“If your centre has a shooting range, you must also be registered with the SAPS and the Professional Firearms Trainers Council for your armoury.”

He added that it was also common to find former SANDF members running such facilities, and depending on the level, some of the training may border on military combat methods:

“For instance, a bodyguard requires more tactical and physical training, which may involve more military-style techniques.”

He, however, believed that the country must tighten oversight and conduct more checks on registered sites to ensure that they were operating within the confines of PSIRA regulations and the law.

Mzansi calls for in-depth probe into training site

@Bas_sie03 suggested:

“The person who must be arrested is the person from Home Affairs who issued the papers.”

@chiefcebo_ wondered:

“Who owns that land? Start there; then, you will find all the answers you need.”

@ShibamboVA asked:

“It is evident that someone made an investment in that project; question: who is this person?”

@Smah_Charmy said:

“The investigations shouldn't be only of illegally acquired Visas but extend to who gave them land, provided them with weapons and ammunition. Security of SA is threatened here.”

@Mxolisi1701 questioned:

“Minister, why is that camp not dismantled yet? What are we waiting for?”

SA questions Security Agencies after military camp discovery

In related Briefly News, many South Africans were concerned about national security after discovering an alleged military camp in Mpumalanga.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said the site, an accredited security training provider, flouted PSIRA regulations.

Mpumalanga's SAPS discovered the camp on 26 July 2024 and arrested 95 Libyan nationals found at the site.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News