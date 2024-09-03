A group of eight to 10 armed robbers stormed the Greenacres Shopping Centre, where they robbed a jewellery store

A security guard was caught on camera walking away from the danger as shoppers ran away in panic

South Africans were left amused and couldn't believe how the guard chose not to deal with the situation

GQEBERHA - Being a security guard in South Africa is not easy.

You have to know when is the right time to be brave and when is the right time for self-preservation.

A security guard's reaction to the robbery of Fischer's Jewellery Store in Greenacres Shopping Centre has amused South Africans. Image: @HeraldNMB.

One security officer at Greenacres Shopping Centre chose the latter, and South Africans can't get over his reaction to a dangerous situation.

In a video shared to TikTok, shoppers can be seen panicking and running away from an unseen threat.

The guard then comes into view, but instead of dealing with the matter, he walks away from the danger.

Armed men rob jewellery store

The scene that the guard was backing away from was a group of armed men robbing Fischer's jewellery store in the shopping centre.

Police confirmed that a group of approximately eight to 10 men stole an undisclosed amount of money from the store before fleeing in two vehicles.

Guard's reaction leaves citizens amused

Despite the seriousness of the situation, social media users couldn't help but laugh at the security guard's self-preservation tactics.

Lawula70 put themselves in the shoes of the guard:

“If I was that security, I would be running to the toilet and switch off the radio🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Lachaë also was left amused by the security guard’s reaction:

“Look where is the security guard. First to try and run and hide🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Anelisa N was more serious with her comment:

“The problem that we have is right there in this video. The security walking away from the commotion.”

Mrs Lu found it funny that the guard was in his own world:

“Security minding his own business 🤣🤣🤣.”

Siyabonga Mhlati joked instead that the guard made a detour:

“The security guy is taking a short left 😂😂😂😂😂.”

sidziya1 questioned what the guard’s job was:

“Maybe it is not in his job description to run after armed criminals😳😂😂.”

Gqeberha ranked among most violent cities

Robberies and violent crimes are not uncommon in the Eastern Cape city of Gqeberha.

Briefly News reported that it ranked ninth in the world's top 50 most violent cities.

Durban, Johannesburg, and Cape Town also make the list but feature below Gqeberha.

