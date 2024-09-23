Brook Cheuvront was in South Africa as part of an internship when she went missing on Devil's Peak

The father of the 20-year-old confirmed that his daughter was found dead on the mountain's slopes

An inquest has been opened into the circumstances surrounding the US youngster's death

The family of Brook Cheuvront’ are devastated after she was found dead on a hiking trail on Devil's Peak. Image: @brook_cheuvjaunts.

The family of US youngster Brook Cheuvront are devastated.

The 20-year-old woman from North Carolina was found dead on a hiking trail on Devil’s Peak. Her body was recovered by an EMS helicopter a day after she went missing.

Steve Cheuvront confirms daughter’s body found

Taking to Facebook, Brook’s father, Steve, confirmed that his daughter was found dead, adding that they were devastated by the news.

Before the discovery of her body, Steve was planning to fly out to the country to assist in the search operation.

Brook visited South Africa on an internship

The 20-year-old was in the country as part of an internship with Justice Desk Africa.

In her Instagram posts, she expressed how exciting and overwhelming it was to be in a new country.

She described her incredible experience and expressed gratitude for being in the country.

Inquest opened into hiker’s death

SANParks have confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Brook went missing on Saturday, 21 September 2024, after she left the lodging to climb the mountain.

When her friends did not hear from her, they raised the alarm. Searches were conducted on Saturday and the following day until the City of Cape Town’s piloted aircraft spotted her body on the slopes of the mountain.

Western Cape SAPS was also contacted for an update, but none was received when the article was published.

