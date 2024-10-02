Dr Naledi Pandor Disappointed With Julius Malema, Says She’s Not Surprised by EFF Leader’s Actions
- Dr Naledi Pandor still wants Julius Malema to issue a public apology to her over allegations he made
- The Economic Freedom Fighters claimed that Pandor also benefitted from the now-defunct VBS Bank
- Malema was given a deadline to apologise to Pandor, but he only sent through a letter from his lawyers
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Dr Naledi Pandor is unhappy with Julius Malema’s poor attempt to get out of apologising to her.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was given a deadline to apologise to the former minister of international relations and cooperation over allegations he made about her.
The EFF’s Commander in Chief claimed in an interview with the SABC, without any evidence, that Pandor received a home loan and benefitted from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Pandor disappointed with Malema’s comments
The newly appointed chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed disappointment in Malema’s comments, saying it was a weak attempt to besmirch her good name.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She added that she didn’t understand why Malema felt the need to use her name.
Her lawyers then set the EFF leader a deadline to issue a public apology.
Malema fails to apologise for comments
With the deadline officially expiring, Pandor confirmed that Malema did not apologise but merely sent her lawyers a letter saying he didn’t mean any harm with his allegations.
In the letter, Malema added that he would never make such statements again, but didn't admit that he had lied.
Pando added that she was not surprised but wished Malema had admitted that he was wrong.
“I wish he had had the courage to stand up publicly and say he was wrong. I am really quite disappointed in him but I’m not surprised,” Pandor said.
Pandor appointed Nelson Mandela Foundation chair
Sticking with news about Dr Pandor, she was recently appointed as the new board chair for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
Pandor was handed the role after her predecessor, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, retired, Briefly News previously reported.
Pandor was the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, and now becomes the third chairperson of the foundation.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za