Dr Naledi Pandor still wants Julius Malema to issue a public apology to her over allegations he made

The Economic Freedom Fighters claimed that Pandor also benefitted from the now-defunct VBS Bank

Malema was given a deadline to apologise to Pandor, but he only sent through a letter from his lawyers

Dr Naledi Pandor is disappointed by Julius Malema's failure to apologise for the allegations he made against her.

Dr Naledi Pandor is unhappy with Julius Malema’s poor attempt to get out of apologising to her.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was given a deadline to apologise to the former minister of international relations and cooperation over allegations he made about her.

The EFF’s Commander in Chief claimed in an interview with the SABC, without any evidence, that Pandor received a home loan and benefitted from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Pandor disappointed with Malema’s comments

The newly appointed chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation expressed disappointment in Malema’s comments, saying it was a weak attempt to besmirch her good name.

She added that she didn’t understand why Malema felt the need to use her name.

Her lawyers then set the EFF leader a deadline to issue a public apology.

Malema fails to apologise for comments

With the deadline officially expiring, Pandor confirmed that Malema did not apologise but merely sent her lawyers a letter saying he didn’t mean any harm with his allegations.

In the letter, Malema added that he would never make such statements again, but didn't admit that he had lied.

Pando added that she was not surprised but wished Malema had admitted that he was wrong.

“I wish he had had the courage to stand up publicly and say he was wrong. I am really quite disappointed in him but I’m not surprised,” Pandor said.

Pandor appointed Nelson Mandela Foundation chair

Sticking with news about Dr Pandor, she was recently appointed as the new board chair for the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Pandor was handed the role after her predecessor, Professor Njabulo Ndebele, retired, Briefly News previously reported.

Pandor was the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, and now becomes the third chairperson of the foundation.

