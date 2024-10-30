The Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that R11 billion will be set aside to encourage older government workers to retire

He announced during the Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech and said it was to reduce the high wage bill

He said that Cabinet has approved the budget, and it would ease the pressure on the wage bill, which stands at R298 billion

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Enoch Godongwana has set aside billions to encourage early retirement. Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT — The Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said the Treasury would set aside R11 billion for early retirement.

R11 billion for early retirement

Godongwana's R11 million allocation to encourage senior civil servants to retire earlier will ease the pressure on the wage bill, which is set to be R298 billion over the mid-term expenditure framework. During his delivery of the Mid-Term Budget Policy Speech, he said the government would save R2 billion annually. He also said that the cabinet approved the early retirement plan.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Godongwana added that the programme also aims to reduce government employment costs and promote younger people's entry into the public service. He said government institutes' accounting officers will be given the authority to approve the early retirement applications.

Godongwana revealed that those who apply for early retirement would not be penalised, and the government is aimed at offering 30,000 qualifying government employees voluntary separation packages. He also revealed that the government is in negotiations with unions over a proposed 4.7% salary increase. Wage talks began at the beginning of October 2024 and were in response to a 12% pay increase.

Economist on the Fence on the MTBPS

In a related article, Briefly News reported that economist Dawie Roodt was on the fence about Godongwana's speech.

Speaking to Briefly News before Godongwana delivered the speech, he said that the economy would significantly improve if the bad parts of the African National Congress were removed from the government.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News