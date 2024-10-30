uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party members were critical of Enoch Godongwana’s mini-budget speech

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe described the speech as just a lot of words that didn't solve anything

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela highlighted what the MK Party would have focused on if they were in power

MK Party members criticised Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, describing it as lacklustre and uninspiring. Image: Luba Lesolle.

Source: Getty Images

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has ripped into Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Addressing the media after the Finance Minister tabled the budget, the party criticised the speech, describing it as an ANC/DA MTBPS.

MK Party members lambaste MTBPS

Members were vocal in criticising the speech, with Des van Rooyen saying it was lacklustre and uninspiring.

He added that it is more of a compliance process where they were just ticking the box.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe described it as just being a lot of words.

"What was said here was just a lot of words, very nice English,” he noted.

MK Party compare situation to Zuma’s term

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela started the criticism by noting how the situation had worsened under President Cyril Ramaphosa compared to 2018 under Jacob Zuma.

He noted with concern how the unemployment rate rocketed from 24% in 2018 to 33% under the current administration.

He also touched on the issues of healthcare, education, social grants, and underfunded police and border control, saying that ANC/ DA MTBPS failed to address these issues.

How MK Party would change things

Ndhela added that things would be different if the MK Party were in charge, as they would push for an improved quality of life for all South Africans.

“First, MKP would dramatically increase funding for healthcare, education and social services.”

He added that they would also focus on infrastructure, which would serve as a cornerstone for job creation and economic growth.

COSATU want a budget for the people

In a related article, Briefly News reported how COSATU were keeping an eye on the mini-budget.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions wanted the speech to speak to the poor and the working class.

The union marched to parliament ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement to voice their concerns.

