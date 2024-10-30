Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to get a R236 million upgrade to turn it into a premier tourism destination

Upgrades for the stadium include a new zip line and a redesigned sky car that accommodates disabled people

South Africans believe the money could be better spent elsewhere, like on issues related to service delivery

R236 million is set to be spent on an upgrade for the Moses Mabhida Stadium, but South Africans think the money can be better spent elsewhere. Image: David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to receive a massive upgrade, but not everyone is happy about it.

South Africans took to social media to complain about the money set to be spent on the stadium, saying it could be better used elsewhere.

R236 million is to be spent on the iconic stadium.

Stadium to become premier tourist destination

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba recently revealed that the stadium will receive an upgrade, which will highlight it as a premier tourist destination.

He said that the 60,000-seat stadium would receive routine maintenance and several enhancements.

“Our goal is to make this iconic stadium a must-visit attraction in the city,” Xaba said.

“These upgrades will not only secure the stadium’s commercial viability but also enhance safety for residents and visitors. It aligns with our vision to build resilient infrastructure that keeps pace with technological advancements,” he added.

Upgrades include zip lines and bungee jumping

Some of the upgrades include a new zip line, which will run all the way to People’s Park, and a redesigned sky car that will be accessible to disabled persons. There will also be an expanded viewing platform with 60% more floor space.

South Africans unimpressed with stadium plans

Bjarne Henriksen said:

“Millions for stadiums instead of houses, sanitation and education.”

Raylene Amos added:

“Tourists and holidaymakers want a working infrastructure, clean and safe streets, water and electricity. Spending on the stadium will do nothing for Durban and tourism.”

Thanduxolo Khwela said:

“People are hungry. KZN has high unemployment, but it’s the same people who voted for these politicians who don't care about us. That is why I left that stupid province.”

Sihle Zikode stated:

“Durban was hit by floods a few years ago, but the victims are still homeless, and then you get stories like this. Wow.”

Cate Cathy Howell said:

“It won't make a single bit of difference. A ridiculous idea. There are so many other areas, like hospitals, infrastructure, etc, that are desperate for funds. Tourists still won't come to Durban with an extra fancy zip line. We've already lost most of our visitors from the state of beaches. Upgrade what desperately needs to be upgraded rather than add another unnecessary one to that bulging list. Priorities people.”

Christina Mabandla:

“How about creating jobs for voters? The stadium won’t put food on the table for struggling citizens. First thing is to create jobs so people can buy tickets to go to stadiums. In this country, things are done vice versa.”

Source: Briefly News