The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to visit the Stilfontein Mine, where thousands of miners are stuck underground

As part of Operation Vala Umgodi, the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force deprived the zama zamas underground of their food and water

Representatives from the SANDF will accompany Mchunu to assess the situation after community members mount their rescue effort

With nine years' experience, Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Senzo Mchunu will visit the mine where zama zamas are trapped. Images: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

STILFONTEIN, NORTH WEST — The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, is expected to visit the Stilfontein mine, where over 4000 zama zamas remain underground without food or water.

Mchunu to visit Stilfontein mine

According to SABC News, Mchunu announced after residents of the Stilfontein community mounted their rescue mission. Over 4000 zama zamas have been stuck underground since Operation Vala Umgodi began. The South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force cut off the zama zamas' food supply.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What you need to know about the Stilfontein Mine zama zama saga

Netizens unconvinced of the visit

Mchunu's intent did not move netizens on Facebook.

Dlamini said.

"The ANC will give attention to anything that attracts media cameras."

Camangela Kubayi said:

"I hope they are not going to smoke them out themselves."

Daniel Daniel said:

"At least there are people who have a good heart."

Nyiko Elojah Shilax said:

"Time to negotiate with criminals is over. Those criminals must come out or die there."

Gracious Sebola said:

"Those people will resurface the same way they got down."

Thuli Madonsela defends Khumbudzo Ntshaveni

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former public defender Thuli Madonsela defended Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni. She said that the government would smoke the zama zamas out of the ground. She received criticism from a netizen, and Madonsela justified her statement.

Source: Briefly News