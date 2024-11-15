Louis Liebenberg appeared in court alongside his wife Desiree as she proceeded with her bail application

The 60-year-old had an outburst during the proceeding when he took issue with a journalist taking photos

The magistrate warned that he would remove any person disrupting the trial after Libenberg's outburst

Louis Liebenberg had an outburst during court proceedings as he accused a journalist of disrespecting his and his wife's privacy by taunting them to provoke a reaction. Image: Deaan Vivier.

Louis Liebenberg’s latest appearance in court was marred by a chaotic moment when the 60-year-old took issue with a journalist taking photos of him.

Liebenberg, who is accused of running a multi-billion diamond investment scheme, appeared in court alongside his wife, Desiree.

He has maintained his innocence, saying he was targeted because of his ties to Jacob Zuma.

His wife’s bail proceedings were underway when the incident happened.

Liebenberg disrupts court to berate journalist

While the prosecutor was reading the lead investigator’s statement, Liebenberg stood up to complain about the journalist taking photos of him and his wife.

Addressing the magistrate, he asked if he could object to a journalist being in their faces, saying he asked the media last time to respect their privacy. He then directed his furore at the journalist.

“We have a right in South Africa, my boet. We’ve got a right,” he said.

The magistrate then tried to reprimand him, but Liebenberg continued to cut him off. Eventually, the magistrate warned him that he would be removed from court if he continued this way.

Journalist defends his conduct

Liebenberg’s legal representative then raised the issue, saying that the last time, the same journalist was in their faces with the camera and had to be asked away. The lawyer claimed that the journalist was taunting the two accused, trying to provoke a reaction from them.

The magistrate then warned that he would remove members of the media who also disrupted the proceedings.

When given a chance to talk, the journalist claimed that he was taking photos with his cell phone and could not be too far away. He added that it was an absolute lie that he was taunting anyone and that he was just doing his job.

Bail denied for Liebenberg and wife

In a previous article, Briefly News reported how Louis and Desiree Liebenberg's bail application was delayed.

Liebenberg was appearing in court facing a number of charges in relation to a multibillion-rand diamond investment scheme.

