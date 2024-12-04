South African Airways received notice from the SAA Pilot's Association that they plan to strike

Pilots originally wanted a 30% wage increase, but SAA are only willing to offer them 8.46 per cent

South Africans weighed in on the demands, with some saying it would lead to bankruptcy again

Pilots from South African Airways have threatened to strike in December if they don't get their desired wage increase. Image: Waldo Swiegers/ Gianluigi Guercia

Airline passengers could have their plans disrupted this December if SAA pilots get their way.

South African Airways (SAA) received a notice from the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) that they planned to strike.

Pilots plan to go on strike from 5 December.

Pilots threatened to strike over wage dispute.

In May, SAAPA demanded a 30% wage increase and then lowered it to 15.7% plus associated benefits.

In September, SAA made a final offer of 8.46%. In a statement regarding the potential strike, SAA said they were doing everything possible to avoid a strike by its pilots, especially now during the peak festive season.

SAA recently reported a net profit for the first time since 2012, but this doesn't mean it was in a financially robust position, Interim Chief Executive Officer Professor John Lamola said.

“SAA cannot return to the lucrative benefits that SAA pilots have historically enjoyed. Acceding to SAAPA’s current demand for a 15.7% wage increase will trigger SAA’s decline into bankruptcy”, Professor Lamola said.

South Africans divided over pilots' demands

Some social media users found the funny side of the pilot’s demands, while others urged SAA to give them what they wanted.

Member Mangustar Grievance said:

“Give these pilots what they want. We don't want to fall from the sky because of a strike. They will express their anger by flying through turbulences every day.”

Thandeka Mbabala KaMashiya stated:

“Maybe they want to be jobless. The company is in survival mode, and they want a pay raise.”

Sean Patrick Bozalek added:

“This is fundamentally reckless and inopportune for a December festive season.”

@Twinkler1508 laughed:

“30% increase? You have got to be joking! 😂😂😂”

@Saki_Zam said:

“A badly timed strike was the final nail to the SAA coffin the last time. This is neither good for SAA nor the economy at this time of the year. The pilots have got to find a solution that works for everyone.”

@eck_centric added:

“And then we wonder why they went bankrupt. Liquidation 2.0 loading.”

@Victor78043292 stated:

“Good timing. The company turned a profit, and they must earn too.”

@PudumoRamelamu said:

“SAAPA bankrupted SAA before. They seem intent on doing the same again. They must all be fired.”

SAA reports net profits

In a related article, SAA reported a net profit since being back in operation after a 12-year absence.

SAA was forced to close down amid allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Briefly News reported that South Africans had mixed feelings, as some celebrated the return.

