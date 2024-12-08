Controversial music executive Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi recorded himself taking several police officers to task

The recently released from prison Baloyi went on a rant, scolding officers for unduly searching the car he was in

The clip, posted to X by the anticrime commentator @Abramjee, clocked over 286,000 nearly 24 hours after its posting

Controversial figure Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi was back at it again, this time facing off against the cops after a short time in jail. Images: @lavidaNOTA, Tshepiso Mametela

Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi, a free man after serving a short prison stint, was his usual controversial self in public, judging by the recent scene he caused.

And it involved none other than law enforcement.

Nota films schools cops at roadblock

A video, posted by anticrime reporter @Abramjee, has surfaced of the self-proclaimed record label executive, fresh from reportedly serving only two weeks of a 60-day sentence, engaged in a war of words with police officers.

The caption read:

"We need professional officers, @SAPoliceService. This happens often…"

While it is unclear where the standoff occurred, Nota could be seen first facing off against one officer, whose rank is unknown, from the Sandton police station, according to the insignia on the side of the police van.

He could be heard yelling at him for "unjustifiably" stopping him and his e-hailing driver on the road. An animated Baloyi then demanded to see the stunned officer's police badge.

"You don't have a roadblock; there's no stop and search sign [and] you're searching this car! Under what Criminal Procedure Act? Please, lend ... can I see your badge, please?"

The stumped officer could be seen fumbling over his words as he tried to serve up a rebuttal.

"Do we need, eh ... do we need, eh ... No, wait, eh ... what do you call? [unintelligible]?"

To which Baloyi replies:

"You need a reason. Yes, you need probable cause to stop and search. Can I please see your badge?"

Watch the rest of the video here.

Baloyi had previously been found guilty of contempt of court involving his defamatory statements about rapper K.O. and his brother Scorpio Siya.

Following his conviction, he was incarcerated at the infamous Johannesburg Central Prison near Naturena, Gauteng, ultimately serving only a short stint.

The court had since placed him under house arrest until January 2025 while on high-risk supervision.

By the time this story was published, Abramjee's clip had garnered over 286,000 views after posting it at 7:28 p.m. on 7 December 2024.

