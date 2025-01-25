Dashcam Footage of Brazen Thieves Robbing Courier Delivery Goes Viral, South Africans Stumped
- A courier delivery man was the victim of a robbery, which was caught on dashcam footage
- In the clip, which has gone viral, the man's stationary car is approached by three people
- One of them grabs his phone, and the other one tries to take the parcels in the passenger seat
SOUTH AFRICA — A group of men robbed a courier delivery man in dashcam footage on 14 January 2025, which went viral.
Courier man robbed in viral video
Crime activist @Abramjee posted a video of the incident. In the video, the courier delivery man's vehicle is stationary, and he is talking to someone and asking for directions. Suddenly, a man appears in the driver's seat and immediately grabs his phone while the driver reacts in shock. A second person opens the passenger car and demands that he get out.
Watch the video here:
Robberies caught on camera
- 11 suspects robbed a jewellery store in Randburg, Johannesburg, in March 2024
- A Checkers Sixty60 driver was robbed of the groceries he was meant to deliver, and the incident was caught on camera
- An e-hailing driver was mugged in a viral video in Jeppestown on 14 January
Netizens discuss the incident
South Africans shared different views on the incident.
HlatsiMan said:
"This guy looked scared before they could even rob him."
Bimbo said:
"South African Police Service, you have brand new customers."
Luvuyo Thahla Mgweba said:
"This robbery is not make sure."
V_K said:
"Hustling boyfriends from Pretoria."
Nas Mo said:
"And they call that hustling for their families."
Tshego said:
"They saw the camera and decided not to proceed with the robbery."
SigaBopha said:
"Dash camera is a must these days. They should be arrested soon."
Elderly couple attacked with panga in viral video
In a related article, Briefly News reported that an elderly couple survived a brutal attack with a panga in a viral video. The couple was walking in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape, when it happened.
A suspect appeared from behind them and tried to rob the woman of her handbag. They put up a valiant fight, and the suspect escaped, but not before injuring the couple in the process.
Source: Briefly News
