A courier delivery man was the victim of a robbery, which was caught on dashcam footage

In the clip, which has gone viral, the man's stationary car is approached by three people

One of them grabs his phone, and the other one tries to take the parcels in the passenger seat

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was stunned after a delivery man was robbed. Images: PeopleImages and Westend61

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A group of men robbed a courier delivery man in dashcam footage on 14 January 2025, which went viral.

Courier man robbed in viral video

Crime activist @Abramjee posted a video of the incident. In the video, the courier delivery man's vehicle is stationary, and he is talking to someone and asking for directions. Suddenly, a man appears in the driver's seat and immediately grabs his phone while the driver reacts in shock. A second person opens the passenger car and demands that he get out.

Suspects robbed a delivery man was he was doing his job. Image: Alistair Berg

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video here:

Robberies caught on camera

Netizens discuss the incident

South Africans shared different views on the incident.

HlatsiMan said:

"This guy looked scared before they could even rob him."

Bimbo said:

"South African Police Service, you have brand new customers."

Luvuyo Thahla Mgweba said:

"This robbery is not make sure."

V_K said:

"Hustling boyfriends from Pretoria."

Nas Mo said:

"And they call that hustling for their families."

Tshego said:

"They saw the camera and decided not to proceed with the robbery."

SigaBopha said:

"Dash camera is a must these days. They should be arrested soon."

Elderly couple attacked with panga in viral video

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an elderly couple survived a brutal attack with a panga in a viral video. The couple was walking in Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape, when it happened.

A suspect appeared from behind them and tried to rob the woman of her handbag. They put up a valiant fight, and the suspect escaped, but not before injuring the couple in the process.

Source: Briefly News