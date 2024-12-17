The king of the AbaThembu, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, announced that he will step down from the throne

He said that he would hand the reigns over to his son, Prince Sinethemba Solakhe Dalindyebo

South Africans believed that Dalindyebo might change his mind and noted the rarity of a king stepping down while he was alive

AbaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will hand his kingdom to his 18year-old son after five years. Images: AFP via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo announced that he will step down from his throne and hand the reigns to his 18-year-old son, Prince Sinethemba Dalindyebo.

Dalindyebo to step down

According to TimesLIVE, Dalindyebo announced that he would retire in five years when he turns 65. He said he wanted Prince Sinethemba to reign as king in 2025. However, Sinethemba will be doing his matric in 2025.

Dalindyebo said he would publicly reveal Sinethemba as the crown prince of Abathembu as the next king. He believes that traditional leaders must abolish the practice of sitting on the throne until they die. Dalindyebo is no stranger to controversy. He received criticism when the Economic Freedom Fighters promised him a Mercedes Benz in 2021.

South Africans sceptical

Netizens on Facebook doubted that Dalindyebo would live up to his promise.

Bravo Sebone said:

"He does not like the son who took the throne in his absence."

Mzwakhe Buthelezi said:

"Basically, he wants to see his sons fighting or killing each other."

Albert Fwamba said:

"Don't be surprised to see him change his mind later on because, who knows, maybe the time he decided to do this was when he was high."

Thabang Tshepiso Ledwaba asked:

"Where have you ever seen a king step down? How does the son rule over a kingdom while his father is still alive? This one is high."

Brussel Vurhena Nkwinika said:

"A king that can change his mind anytime."

Dalindyebo affirms EFF commitment

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Dalindyebo insisted that he was still a loyal member of the Economic Freedom Fighters. He addressed a crowd in Bizana on Freedom Day this year.

Dalindyebo was seen attending an African National Congress rally on 5 April. He then met with then deputy-president Floyd Shivambu to clarify that he was still a part of the EFF.

