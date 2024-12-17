An Eastern Cape man went missing underwater at a Sedgefield beach in the Garden Route while out swimming with friends

National Sea Rescue Institute rescuers and other role players recovered a body believed to belong to a 20-year-old after two days

Authorities are working to identify the remains to ascertain his identity formally, as several swimming safety tips were offered

A body believed to be of a missing Eastern Cape man who went missing underwater while swimming at Sedgefield has been discovered. Image: @NSRI

SEDGEFIELD — A body believed to be that of a missing Eastern Cape man was recovered in Sedgefield, a Garden Route beach town in the Western Cape.

The remains were discovered on Monday, 16 December 2024, during a search operation spearheaded by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Missing man's body recovered

It comes after a 20-year-old man disappeared underwater after being caught in rip currents on Saturday, 14 December.

He had reportedly been out swimming with friends.

Police divers, community volunteers, and an NSRI Wilderness crew assisted in the effort. The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said rescuers responded to the drowning in progress between Myoli Beach and the Swartvlei River Mouth.

"[In the meantime], it is believed that the body is of a 20-year-old man from Eastern Cape, who went missing while swimming at Sedgefield.

"An extensive sea and shoreline search commenced after he disappeared underwater when caught in rip currents. However, there were no signs of him despite an extensive search," said Lambinon.

Similar drownings involving South African visitors overseas have occurred after another 20-year-old man was found dead off the coast of Greece after going missing several months earlier while on holiday.

Police have since launched an inquest into the death while authorities undertake formal identification.

Safety tips to avoid drowning

The NSRI offered the following safety tips to avoid drowning incidents while swimming at beaches over the festive holiday period:

Stay alert to the dangers of rip currents;

Swim only at beaches with lifeguards on duty;

Avoid consuming alcohol before swimming;

Supervise children with a responsible, sober adult; and

Prioritise safety in and around water at all times.

Swimmers drown along KZN coast

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that two people died at a South Coast beach, losing their lives in separate drownings.

Authorities confirmed the incidents came after the beachgoers found themselves stranded in rip currents on Saturday, 16 November.

