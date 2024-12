Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has congratulated Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams on his CAF success

Williams clinched two CAF awards to cap a brilliant year on the international stage after his previous Ballon d'Or nomination

Mabuyane spoke highly of the national team captain's on-field achievements and called for ongoing support for local athletes

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams received flowers for his exceptional 2024 exploits from the Eastern Cape government. Images: @RonwenClub, @OscarMagud

BISHO — The Eastern Cape government has handed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams his flowers after scooping two continental accolades.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane congratulated the shot-stopper on recently scooping top Confederation of African Football (CAF) prizes to cap a sensational year.

Williams applauded after CAF success

Williams, ranked the world's ninth-best keeper for the Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards in October, won the CAF Interclub Player of the Year and African Goalkeeper of the Year titles.

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony, held on Monday, 16 December, in Marrakesh, Morocco, honoured the best African soccer talent.

Mabuyane waxed lyrical about the Eastern Cape-born Williams' achievements, including becoming the first SA player to score a Ballon d'Or nomination.

He said the recognition demonstrated his exceptional performances, brought immense pride to the Eastern Cape, and exemplified him as a role model for young African athletes.

"His achievements inspire many youth to chase their dreams and strive for excellence. His exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the beautiful game have earned him the well-deserved recognition," said Mabuyane.

The politician acknowledged the player's impact at Betway Premiership outfit Mamelodi Sundowns, spilling over into his role as the national team captain.

He called for ongoing support for local athletes who were the nation's pride.

"Ronwen has consistently demonstrated his skills and leadership, making South Africa proud on the international stage," he said.

"What he has achieved at this level reflects the growing impact of local talent in global sports. We're committed to nurturing and supporting our athletes to make their mark on the world," added Mabuyane.

