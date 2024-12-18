The North West provincial government has repatriated nearly 30 underage Mozambican illegal miners

The Social Development Department worked with the Mozambican Consulate to repatriate 27 teenagers

Officials welcomed the speedy process after the youth resurfaced from underground in November

The South African government repatriated nearly three dozen minor illegal miners on 17 December. Image: @ECR_Newswatch

Source: Twitter

STILFONTEIN — At least 27 teenage illegal miners, some of whom resurfaced at the abandoned Stilfontein mine in Klerksdorp, have been deported.

Authorities confirmed the Mozambican minors were repatriated to their country at midnight on Tuesday, 17 December 2024.

Mozambican youth returned home

Of the 27 youths, police found 15 near abandoned mines in the City of Matlosana amid law enforcement's ongoing Vala Umgodi operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Twelve others reportedly resurfaced at Stilfontein sometime in November.

Authorities placed them in temporary safe custody under the Children's Act for two weeks. North West Social Development Department officials said some had been involved in illicit mining at Stilfontein.

At midnight on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, following a repatriation order, officials escorted them to the Lebombo border for repatriation.

“The Mozambican Consulate issued them temporary travel permits [back to their home country]," said the department.

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Social Development, Sussana Dantjie, welcomed the speedy repatriation efforts.

"Thanks to the role players who worked to ensure the children received the necessary protection and care, and the Mozambican Consulate for expediting repatriation,” expressed Dantjie.

What you need to know about the Stilfontein standoff

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) launched Operation Vala Umgodi to clap down on illicit mining in the Bojanala Platinum District in December 2023

Over 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced from an abandoned mine shaft at the sealed-off facility between 18 October and 5 November

Deportation orders were granted in court for arrested persons who resurfaced and appeared in court after charges were withdrawn

Police retrieved a decomposed body from the shaft on 14 November, and three more zama zamas rose back to the surface the same day

The High Court granted an interim court order on 16 November instructing police to unblock a shaft after the Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC) applied for relief for the illegal miners

The North-West provincial government on 18 November launched a retrieval operation for the SPOC's miners with the help of a private rescue team

On the same day, the illegal miners sent a note requesting antiretroviral therapy (ART) treatment for HIV/ AIDS

The Gauteng High Court in Tshwane dismissed the SSPOC'sinterim order for humanitarian aid for the illegal miners on 21 November

The total number of resurfaced illegal miners since 18 October reached 1,420, with eight decomposed bodies recovered by 7 December

Teen among arrested illegal miners

In related news, Briefly News reported that a teenager emerged along with illegal miners at Stilfontein, with many remaining underground.

The group of 14 zama zamas, including a 14-year-old boy, resurfaced on 24 November, believing the police had moved along and were arrested.

Source: Briefly News