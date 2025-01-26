Patriotic Alliance (PA) president Gayton McKenzie received a cracked glass portrait of himself amid a visit from SK Original

An excited McKenzie, in a subsequent video on Instagram, promised to repay the gesture in kind upon receiving the artwork

The video had by the time of publishing this story attracted 45,000 views since it was posted to X over 24 hours ago

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie was his usual promise-filled self, vowing a gift for a gift after receiving a portrait from crafting artist SK Original. Image: @OnsBaizaNie

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie was his usual boisterous — and promise-heavy self — during his latest public proclamation.

After a visit from crafting artist Sandile Kgaphola, better known as SK Original, McKenzie cut a happy figure as he received a cracked glass portrait of himself.

Gayton McKenzie gushes over portrait

A video posted to Instagram, which has since been making the rounds, showed a large black-and-white artist's impression of the politician's likeness.

The exchange captured first-name basis introductions and handshaking, with both men smiling jovially, after McKenzie, who seemed to be in the middle of an office meeting, got up and walked over towards the door.

"I saw this on TikTok!" blurted the Patriotic Alliance (PA) president before retorting that he intended to "revenge" the gesture.

"Do you know what that means?" he asked a stunned SK Original.

"I don't know what it means", said the artist.

Watch the video here:

McKenzie then promised to repay a gift with a gift, adding that SK should use it sparingly.

"I'm a sparing person," he said in response before laughter could be heard breaking out across the boardroom.

The men shook hands again and McKenzie further expressed his admiration for the artwork. By the time of publishing this story, the clip had attracted 45,000 views since it was posted at 1.11pm on Friday, 24 January 2025.

Source: Briefly News