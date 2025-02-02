Eskom announced that it has suspended the loadshedding it implemented on 31 January 2025

This was after the State-Owned Entity said unexpected breakdowns in power stations forced it to implement loadshedding

Many South Africans did not believe Eskom and some complained that their areas had no electricity

Briefly News spoke to businessmen in Soweto, who said loadshedding affected their businesses

JOHANNESBURG — Eskom announced that the loadshedding it implemented on 31 January 2025 was suspended. South Africans strongly disagreed and some complained about continuing power cuts in their area.

Loadshedding suspended

Eskom posted on its @Eskom_SA X account that the emergency reserves have been replenished sufficiently. Loadshedding was suspended at 6 am on 2 February 2025. It said it will provide updates if any significant changes occur.

Eskom implemented loadshedding over the weekend after the reserves were unexpectedly replenished. Different power stations experienced breakdowns, forcing the SOE to cut power across the nation, implementing Stage 3 loadshedding.

What you need to know about loadshedding's return

After Eskom announced loadshedding, South Africans angrily voiced their frustrations about the power cuts after the country had been loadshedding for 10 months. The MK Party and the Democratic Alliance slammed its return and called the implementation of loadshedding a devastating blow to South Africans.

Briefly News speaks to local businesses

Speaking to Briefly News, local businessman Monde Mkhize, who runs a barbershop in Meadowlands, Soweto, lamented how the weekend loadshedding affected his business. He usually gets customers at the end of the month, but it was not so.

"We had two bouts of loadshedding on Saturday and it severely affected my business because nobody came to cut their hair, and the weekend month-end traffic is crucial to my profit margin," he said.

Kota business owner Madumetja Chuene from Pimville told Briefly News that he does not use gas stoves for his business, and had to stop operating for the weekend because of loadshedding.

"I had just purchased stock when loadshedding was announced and immediately implemented. There was no foot traffic during the weekend. It was so dry that I think I sold two kotas on Saturday," he said.

South Africans don't believe Eskom

In a Nutshell said:

"Is this the power of prayer or just a miracle? Either way. I'm celebrating with all my devices plugged in because, with Eskom, anything is possible."

Masithandaze said:

"You holding us ransom is treasonous and must be dealt with. We cannot have a parastatal not getting their way and failing to convince NERSA of ridiculous price hikes."

Mbuso Mhlongo asked:

"Why does it take longer than before now to bring back power?"

Lenny said:

"Tembisa hasn't had electricity since 4 am and there isn't any scheduled loadshedding for that time."

Dimpis said:

"I don't trust you skelms."

NERSA approves 12.7% tariff hikes

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NEWRSA) gave the green light for a 12.7% tariff increase. Eskom initially applied for a 36% tariff hike.

NERSA also approved an 11% and a 6% hike for 2026 and 2027 respectively. South Africans were livid that they had to pay more for electricity and many called the parastatal out.

