A teenager from Orange Farm in Johannesburg was arrested after he allegedly confessed to killing his brother

The mother of the three-year-old who died realised that her child was missing and started looking for him

His 16-year-old brother reportedly saw his elder brother dumping the body and confronted him

ORANGE FARM, GAUTENG — A 16-year-old boy from Orange Farm in Gauteng caught his 18-year-old brother allegedly dumping the body of their three-year-old sibling after poisoning him on 31 January. He confessed to the crime and was later arrested.

What happened to the toddler?

According to TimesLIVE, the toddler's mother noticed that her son was missing from their home. She assumed that he was playing nearby, but when he did not return in the afternoon, she started looking for him. Hours later, one of her sons was herding goats nearby when he noticed his older brother discarding the body of the three-year-old in a dustbin. He confronted him and took the dustbin home with the body.

The emergency services arrived and declared the child dead. The following day, the suspect handed himself over to the police. He allegedly confessed to killing his toddler sibling with rat poison. He appeared before the Vereeniging Magistrates Court and the case was postponed to 13 February for a bail application.

Similar incidents where suspects confessed to killings

Netizens horrified

Netizens on Facebook were shaken by the teenager's alleged crime.

Mologadi Mantsho said:

"Poor baby. He trusted his big brother to protect him, only for him to kill him. He must rot in jail."

Malebo Ngake said:

"The evil deed that he did to his brother haunted him."

Queen Lee Mothupi said:

"Orange Farm needs prayers."

No Zihstak said:

"That boy is demonic! There is no excuse for what he did."

Genaro Primetime said:

"Wicked to the core this one."

