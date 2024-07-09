A fight between two brothers in Limpopo became fatal after one of the siblings stabbed his elder brother and killed him

The siblings got into an argument and exchanged blows, and despite their mother trying to intervene, the younger one fatally attacked him

South Africans were saddened that the siblings could not resolve their conflict

MOKAMOLE, LIMPOPO — South Africans were saddened by a fight between siblings, which ended up in one of them killing the other.

Man stabs older brother to death

According to TimesLIVE, the incident happened on 7 July in Mokamole, Limpopo. The 40-year-old brother allegedly knocked on the door in the early morning. His younger brother opened the door, and his older brother allegedly slapped him because he didn't open the door fast enough.

The two got into a severe argument, which became violent as they exchanged blows. The 29-year-old allegedly used a sharp object and stabbed his brother. The mother tried to separate them, but her son was already bleeding. He succumbed to his injuries, and the suspect handed himself over to the South African Police Service.

Mzansi was saddened by the incident

South Africans on Facebook were devastated that the man allegedly killed his brother.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"Jesus once said that a man's foe shall be of his own family."

C'phe Mncube said:

"When you kill someone trying to defend yourself."

Tshiamo Rakgokong said:

"What a tragedy when siblings kill each other. People must learn to control their emotions."

Jake Sithembiso Manzini said:

"Limpopo, it's too much."

