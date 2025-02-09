John Steenhuisen Says South Africa Can’t Afford to Lose Afrikaans Farmers, Mzansi Divided by Comment
Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has emphasised the importance of farmers not only in the country but also for the economy.
The Minister of Agriculture made the comments during an engagement with commercial farmers in the Free State on 8 February 2025. His comments came after Donald Trump offered refuge to Afrikaaners in the country following his unfounded claims that land was being confiscated, and a certain section of people were being treated badly.
DA leader wants government to repair relationship with US
During his talk, Steenhuisen said the South African government should repair its relationship with the United States of America to protect the growth of the economy. He then touched on the importance of farmers in South Africa’s economy, saying he wanted them to stay.
‘I want our Afrikaans farmers to stay in South Africa to contribute towards food security and the growing of our economy.
“That is why I said we move to protect the rights of all South Africans regardless of their race, language, or culture,” he said.
South Africans divided by Steenhuisen’s comments
Steenhuisen’s comments left social media divided, with some agreeing with him, while others stated that it wasn’t just the Afrikaaners who knew how to farm.
Ratji Constandy said:
“He is right. We don't have black farmers on the African continent. We have useless leaders who failed to equip and train our indigenous farmers. African leaders are useless. What a bunch of losers. Farming is the backbone of a country.
Musa Mgenge added:
“Not saying I agree with what he is saying, but what I do know is yes, farmers are needed. The African people who got their land back never did anything about it except build squatter camps. As South Africans, we are not well equipped for farming. We can't keep comparing ancient times to now. Things have changed big time.”
Hester Constable stated:
“Farming is extremely complicated. It is not about the land, but the knowledge to farm the land. Zimbabwe is a good example of what happens when people get land and can’t farm.”
Elijah Hlophe added:
“That's true. We can't be like our neighbours Zim due to government negligence.”
Mpho Ndiene Raphulu said:
“So, we must beg them to stay? Who said our people don't know how to farm?”
Sibusiso Sihle Mlangeni added:
“The commercial farmers are the black men and women working that land every single day.”
Lizzy Mogapi stated:
“Black people are the ones who work on the farm. They can own those farms.”
Buti Budaza said:
“We will produce others. Let them go and be Trump farm boys. We will train other people.”
US signs executive order for Afrikaaners
In a related article, the United States government signed an executive order declaring that it would promote the resettlement of Afrikaners.
US President Donald Trump's executive order, signed on 7 February 2025, accused the South African government of undermining UF foreign policy.
Briefly News reported that the order prioritises humanitarian relief for Afrikaners in South Africa, allowing them refugee status in the USA.
